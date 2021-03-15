Councilman and Longtime LAPD Officer Joe Buscaino to Enter 2022 LA Mayor's Race

Councilman and ex-LAPD Officer Joe Buscaino is entering the race for mayor of Los Angeles.

Buscaino, who represents an area from Watts to San Pedro, is expected to make an official announcement Monday. His office confirmed early Monday that he will officially open a committee to seek the office of mayor.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Buscaino, 46, said the city faces an emergency due in part to homelessness and violence.

“This isn’t the city I know and love,” he told the Times.

Buscaino was a member of the LAPD for 15 years. He currently serves as a reserve officer.

He won a city council seat in 2012.

He is the first council member to enter the 2022 mayor’s race. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced his candidacy last year.