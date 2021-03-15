Los Angeles City Council

Councilman and Longtime LAPD Officer Joe Buscaino to Enter 2022 LA Mayor's Race

Joe Buscaino is the first member of the Los Angeles City Council to enter the race for the mayor's office.

By Staff Reports

Eric Garcetti

Councilman and ex-LAPD Officer Joe Buscaino is entering the race for mayor of Los Angeles.

Buscaino, who represents an area from Watts to San Pedro, is expected to make an official announcement Monday. His office confirmed early Monday that he will officially open a committee to seek the office of mayor. 

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Buscaino, 46, said the city faces an emergency due in part to homelessness and violence. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

covid-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

LA County COVID-19 Vaccine Program Expanding; Will ‘Line-Jumpers' Take Advantage?

Police Chase 7 hours ago

Sparks Fly During Chase Before Flatbed Truck Catches Fire

“This isn’t the city I know and love,” he told the Times. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Buscaino was a member of the LAPD for 15 years. He currently serves as a reserve officer. 

He won a city council seat in 2012. 

He is the first council member to enter the 2022 mayor’s race. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced his candidacy last year. 

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles City CouncilLAPDMayor
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us