Photos: See Inside LA County's Vast Election Ballot Processing Center at the Fairplex in Pomona

Los Angeles County moved its ballot processing center for the Nov. 3 election from its elections headquarters in Norwalk to the Fairplex in Pomona to handle the dramatic increase in early voting and provide for social distancing among election workers.

After arriving at the processing center, the ballots are sorted. Signatures and ballots are verified, allowing for an expedited tabulation on Nov. 3 along with ballots cast on Election Day.

Take a look at what goes on inside the processing center. Click here for live cameras.