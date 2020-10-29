Photos: See Inside LA County's Vast Election Ballot Processing Center at the Fairplex in Pomona

Los Angeles County moved its ballot processing center for the Nov. 3 election from its elections headquarters in Norwalk to the Fairplex in Pomona to handle the dramatic increase in early voting and provide for social distancing among election workers.
After arriving at the processing center, the ballots are sorted. Signatures and ballots are verified, allowing for an expedited tabulation on Nov. 3 along with ballots cast on Election Day.
Take a look at what goes on inside the processing center. Click here for live cameras.
Mail-in ballots for the US presidential election await distribution to workers who will sort, examine and verify the ballots, at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders’ mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, October 28, 2020.
Election workers extract mail-in ballots from their envelopes and examine the ballot for irregularities at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders’ mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, October 28, 2020.
Mail-in ballots in their envelopes await processing at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders’ mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, October 28, 2020.
Mail-in ballots for the US presidential election are sorted at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders’ mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, October 28, 2020.
An election worker delivers mail-in ballots to workers who will examine and verify the ballots to prepare them for tabulation at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders’ mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, October 28, 2020.
Election workers load mail-in ballots envelopes into a signature verification machine, at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorders’ mail-in ballot processing center at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, October 28, 2020.