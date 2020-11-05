Decision 2020

Two Republican Challengers Hold Narrow Leads in Orange County House Races

Two days after Election Day, a pair of House contests in Orange County remain undecided.

Voters voting in Orange County.
Getty

Two Republican challengers hold slim leads Thursday over Orange County Democratic House members.

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel leads Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Newport Beach, by 2,851 votes in the coastal 48th District. Steel has 50.42% of the vote to Rouda's 49.58%, or 171,461 votes to Rouda's 168,610.

  • U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 48TH DISTRICT

    94% reporting

    • Michelle Steel

      50%

      171,461

    • Harley Rouda

      50%

      168,610

In another tight race, former Assemblywoman Young Kim led Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Yorba Linda, by 1,683 votes, 50.3%-49.7%, in the race to represent the 39th Congressional District, which consists of portions of Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Kim has 138,425 votes and Cisneros 136,742.

  • U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 39TH DISTRICT

    90% reporting

    • Young Kim

      50%

      138,245

    • Gil Cisneros

      50%

      136,742

The race is a rematch of 2018, when Cisneros defeated the former Rep. Ed Royce's protege.

Two years ago, Kim was leading and even traveled to Washington, D.C., for orientation for newly elected House members, only to be overtaken by Cisneros in late-arriving ballots.

