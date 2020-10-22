Decision 2020

What to Know About the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Race

Two veteran law enforcers, one an incumbent, the other a former LAPD assistant chief, face off in the Nov. 3 election.

By Jason Kandel

Jackie Lacey (left) and George Gascon (right).
Getty Images

What to Know

  • LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces challenger George Gascón to head the nation's largest local prosecutor's office.
  • Lacey became the first Black person and woman to lead the office in 2012.
  • Gascón, a 30-year LAPD veteran, also was a police chief and the DA in San Francisco.

Incumbent Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is being challenged by a former Los Angeles Police Department assistant chief and San Francisco District Attorney in a high-profile election contest to lead the nation's largest local prosecutor's office.

The DA runs an office with nearly 1,000 lawyers in the country's most populous county. Some view this race as the crown jewel for progressives trying to reshape the way crime is prosecuted at the local level.

Here's a rundown of the candidates, links to news about them and other resources to help you make your decision.

There is nothing like trying a case. You understand the nuances of the law, of the witnesses and how jurors think and what you need in order to prove cases, the mechanics of it.

- Jackie Lacey
Los Angeles County District Attorney

Lacey became the first woman and Black person to run the nation's largest local prosecutor's office in 2012. She's is a career prosecutor, manager and executive in the District Attorney's Office. She was re-elected to a second term in 2016 without opposition.

As outlined on her website, she lists top priorities that include keeping the streets of Los Angeles County safe from violent and dangerous criminals, keeping children safe from human sex traffickers and keeping seniors safe from financial elder abuse. She also prioritizes keeping communities safe from environmental crimes.

I'm the one who can bring LA County into a different future. We should not continue to do business as we did in the past.

- George Gascon
LA County District Attorney contender

Lacey has emphasized her experience as a prosecutor and has noted that Gascón has never tried a case before a judge. She also says that her ability to run the office is a key reason for voters to back her.

In a recent online debate, she said she's tried 100 felony and misdemeanor cases in her career. She said trying cases is key to understanding how the department operates.

"There is nothing like trying a case," she said. "You understand the nuances of the law, of the witnesses and how jurors think and what you need in order to prove cases, the mechanics of it."

Among her endorsements are from U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Congresswomen Judy Chu and Norma Torres. She was also endorsed by the Los Angeles County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1014, United Firefighters Of Los Angeles City (UFLAC) Local 112, the Los Angeles/Orange County Building Trades Council and the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Oct 13

Race for Los Angeles District Attorney Increasingly Bitter

mental health Oct 8

Report: Critical Change Made in Dealing With Mentally Ill Offenders

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Oct 20

Jackie Lacey, Husband Sued by Black Lives Matter Members Over Gun Incident

George Gascón, a Cuban immigrant from Cudahy, spent three decades at the LAPD, working his way up from patrol officer to assistant chief under former Chief William Bratton. After leaving the department, he became chief of the Mesa Police Department in Arizona in 2006. He became chief of the San Francisco Police Department in 2009 and then District Attorney in San Francisco in 2011.

Gascón backs criminal justice reform and favors mental health and drug treatment over incarceration.

He said in the online debate that he has a history of running large organizations and reducing crime.

San Francisco Jul 22

San Francisco to Pay $400K to Settle Lawsuit Over Former DA

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Feb 29

DA Candidate Says Death Penalty is Broken and Wastes Taxpayer Money

Jackie Lacey Dec 7, 2019

District Attorney Says She Won’t Use Fundraiser Who Worked for Trump

"I'm the one who can bring LA County into a different future," he said in the debate. "We should not continue to business as we did in the past."

He says if he was elected, he would implement a Crime Strategies Unit, a team of prosecutors, analysts and investigators to use data to address chronic crime and repeat offenders. He says he would would also implement a gun enforcement unit.

Among his endorsements are from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Vice Presidential Nominee & U.S. Senator Kamala Harris and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Both the California and LA County Democratic Party and the Los Angeles Times and the Los Angeles Daily News have endorsed him.

LA County Vote by Mail Drop Boxes

Click markers for details

Source: Los Angeles County The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Elections 2020Los Angeles County District Attorney
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us