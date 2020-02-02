Former Mayor Villaraigosa to Join Mike Bloomberg at East Los Angeles Campaign Event

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will begin a two-day campaign swing through California Sunday when he is joined by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in East Los Angeles.

Bloomberg and Villaraigosa will be at Teresitas Mexican Restaurant on East First Street for what the campaign has billed as a "canvass kickoff."

The event comes one day after the Bloomberg campaign announced Villaraigosa's endorsement of the former New York City mayor for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"Our country is facing challenging times without a true leader in the White House," Villaraigosa said. "Mike Bloomberg is the answer to solving the divisiveness Donald Trump has created, bridging the political divide in Washington, and helping to restore unity in this country once again."

Villaraigosa will serve as a national political co-chair, advise the campaign on policy development and strategy and serve as a national surrogate on behalf of the campaign, the Bloomberg campaign announced.

The former L.A. mayor and state Assembly speaker is the latest in the series of California mayors to have endorsed Bloomberg, following San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Villaraigosa's successor as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination Jan. 9, calling him, "an incredible partner in delivering progress for L.A."

Bloomberg is set to campaign in Compton, Fresno and Sacramento on Monday.