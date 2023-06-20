Faced with another scandal, LA City Council to fill leadership position held by Curren Price

Electing a new president pro tempore to fill the position held by Councilmember Curren Price will on the Los Angeles City Council's agenda when the panel meets Tuesday.

Price stepped down from the leadership position and faces suspension from the council after he was charged last week with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest. The motion under consideation Tuesday calls for the council to have an election at the next available council meeting for the position.

The motion taps Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson to fill the position.

Price announced his decision to step down as council president pro tem and yield all of his committee assignments.

"While I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name against unwarranted charges filed against me, the last thing I want to do is be a distraction to the people's business," Price wrote in a letter to Council President Paul Krekorian.

A motion to suspend Price altogether will also be heard at some point. The motion's first step will be in the council's Rules Committee, before returning to the full council for a vote.

In a statement, District Attorney George Gascón said the charges against Price stem from an investigation into allegations of public corruption.

Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stepped down as council president pro tempore Tuesday amid public corruption charges against him. Darsha Philips reports June 13, 2023.

"Today's charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public's trust in our elected officials,” Gascón said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels and hold accountable those who betray the public's trust."

The charges allege Price cast votes on projects involving developers with ties to his wife's consulting firm. He's also accused of embezzling money by having the city cover medical insurance premiums for his now-wife, even though Price was still married to his first wife at the time.

Price's communications director Angelina Valencia-Dumarot earlier called it “highly unusual” for such charges to be filed against a sitting council member without prior notice or discussion.

Price, 72, attended last week's City Council meeting. His district includes most of South Los Angeles and Exposition Park.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, the Council District 9 representative was first elected to the council in 2013. He was re-elected in 2017 and 2022.

He was named President Pro Tempore of the council for 2023.

The allegations against Price are the latest scandal involving a member of the LA City Council.

"Curren Price is a longstanding public servant who has given his life to the City of Los Angeles. He looks forward to defending himself once he's had an opportunity to address these charges,” she said.

Former council members Jose Huizar and Mitch Englander have both pleaded guilty to federal charges in recent years. Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was convicted earlier this year of federal charges for trading votes during his time on the county Board of Supervisors in exchange for benefits provided by USC to his son.

Former City Council President Nury Martinez resigned last year after being caught on tape in a racially charged conversation with two other council members and a county labor official discussing the council's redistricting process. The recorded conversation included racist comments about a colleagues young Black adopted son.

Councilman Kevin De León, also part of that conversation, has refused calls to step down.