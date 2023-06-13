LA Councilman Curren Price charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest

Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest, the LA County District Attorney's Office said.

Price was charged with five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that he had financial interests in projects he voted on and had the city pay for medical benefits for his now-wife while he was still married to another woman.

Price’s wife allegedly received payments totaling more than $150,000 between 2019 and 2021 from developers before he voted to approve projects, the DA’s office said. He also allegedly failed to list the money his wife received on government disclosure forms.

Additionally, Price is charged with receiving about $33,800 in medical coverage for his wife while he was still married to another woman.

"Today's charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public's trust in our elected officials,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels and hold accountable those who betray the public's trust."

Price's communications director Angelina Valencia-Dumarot said his office had not seen the charges at the time of publication. She called it “highly unusual” for such charges to be filed against a sitting council member without prior notice or discussion.

"Curren Price is a longstanding public servant who has given his life to the City of Los Angeles. He looks forward to defending himself once he's had an opportunity to address these charges,” she said.

Price, 72, attended Tuesday's City Council meeting. His district includes most of South Los Angeles and Exposition Park.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, the Council District 9 representative was first elected to the council in 2013. He was re-elected in 2017 and 2022.

He was named President Pro Tempore of the council for 2023.

Price was elected to the Inglewood City Council in 1993. He served in the California State Legislature as an Assemblymember in 2006. He was selected by colleagues to lead the California Legislative Black Caucus as Chair in 2010.

Price was a small business owner and a consultant with the Small Business Administration before venturing into politics.

The allegations against Price come after recent City Hall scandals, including the leak of a recorded conversation involving three members that included racist remarks about a colleagues young adopted Black son. Earlier this year, Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas was found guilty in a corruption scheme.

Councilmembers Mitch Englander and Jose Huizar also pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges following a recent FBI investigation.

In an email, Mayor Karen Bass spokesperson Zach Seidl said Bass had not yet reviewed the charges but was “saddened by this news.