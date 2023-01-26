Rep. Adam Schiff Announces Run for U.S. Senate Seat

Congressman Adam Schiff is running for Senate.

The 30th Congressional District representative, a Burbank Democrat, announced his candidacy for the seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein Thursday in a video and social media post.

Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else.



And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans.



We’re in the fight of our lives—a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/H0Pa0EhhMu — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 26, 2023

Schiff is the second prominent Democratic member of Congress from California to announce his candidacy. Rep. Katie Porter announced plans to run for the Senate seat earlier this month.

Feinstein has held the seat since 1992. The 89-year-old Senator has not announced if she is running for reelection in 2024.

Schiff, 62, is in his 11th term in the House of Representatives. He was first elected to Congress in 2001.

Schiff's announcement comes a day after he was removed by Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, from the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff was previously the chair of the committee.