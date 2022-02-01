Trump's PAC Gave $1M to Meadows' Group Weeks After Jan. 6 Probe Launched

Former President Donald Trump's political action committee donated $1 million to the conservative nonprofit organization where his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is a senior partner, according to a campaign finance report filed Monday night with the Federal Election Commission.

In December, the House voted to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress over his refusal to cooperate with the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. It is now up to the DOJ whether to present the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges.

The tax-deductible seven-figure contribution to the Conservative Partnership Institute is by far the largest chunk of $1.35 million in donations Trump's "Save America" PAC made to political allies over the last six months of 2021, according to the campaign finance report.

The contribution to Meadows' nonprofit stands out both for its size and for its timing. On July 1, the House voted to establish a select committee to investigate the Capitol attack. The donation from Trump's PAC was made on July 26.

