Santa Ana Police Seek Help Catching Robbery Suspect

Police Wednesday released surveillance video of a suspect in a Santa Ana market robbery in the hopes it leads to an arrest.

The robbery occurred about 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Peters Mini Market & Party

Rental, 2610 Westminster Ave. When a clerk refused to cash a check, the

suspect grabbed $3,000 in cash from a money counter and ran away, police said.

Anyone who has relevant information about the suspect was asked to

call Detective David Prewett at 714-245-8323 or email him at dprewett@santa-ana.org. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.