Sikh Temple Donates Masks to Residents of Senior Apartment Complex

The Riverside Gurdwara Sikh Temple donated over 1,000 face masks that were passed out to residents of a senior apartment complex Saturday.

The masks were included in an Easter care package assembled by volunteers and passed out to those living at the Country Village Senior Apartments in Jurupa Valley, according to City Councilman Chris Barajas.

"This is another great example of community coming together to help our most vulnerable," Barajas posted on Facebook.

He said a total of 1,300 care packages were delivered.

The temple will also be providing roughly 2,000 hot meals each Wednesday and Saturday at noon beginning next week to Country Village residents with the help of the Jurupa District Lions Club and other volunteers.