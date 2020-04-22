South Bay Chef Delivering Donated Meals to Seniors During Pandemic

Demand for meal delivery has skyrocketed in this time of Stay At Home orders.

One specialty service has a menu that now includes a healthy portion of giving back.

With disturbing updates every day about the CV in nursing homes, many seniors who live independently rely on family and allies to help them stay safe.

For many in Los Angeles County, that means fully prepared meals from Chefs For Seniors.

“In the wake of COVID19, we have temporarily adjusted to no contact delivery only," Shirrell Edey, owner and executive chef of Chefs For Seniors, says. "We have also added a grocery shopping component.”

Before the pandemic, Edey prepared meals for clients of all ages in their own kitchens, but the novel coronavirus forced alterations to business as usual.

In addition to food delivery, her franchise is now donating meals to seniors and COVID19 survivors, with the giveaways powered by fundraising.

“Our paid clients, I let them know as I do their deliveries--I let them know I have this fundraiser," Edey says. "All of them. Every last one of them have contributed."

Chefs For Seniors counts among its satisfied paying customers Maria Perez Domer.

“I’m a caregiver for my mother," Domer said. "She’s 86. I’m not exactly a real good cook. This service helps me a lot! I don’t have to think. I can just heat."

Chefs For Seniors provides nutrition and human contact. Encounters may be shorter these day, but still appreciated.

“It’s a little less," Domer said. "But the meals are still good. And then, I do get to see her at the door. That’s a good thing."

Anyone in need or able to donate can reach Chef Shirrell Edey on Facebook and Instagram.

As long as there’s a lockdown, she wants to help.

“People are able to give private donations so we can keep this gesture, this act of kindness and love to go on," Edey said. "To help out our seniors. They’re just as important as anyone else.”