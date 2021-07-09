Rams

List: 2021 Rams Training Camp Schedule and Giveaways

Ten practices will be open to the public during Rams training camp, scheduled for July 28 to Aug. 10.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Rams will open their 2021 training camp July 28 at the University of California, Irvine.

Ten practices will be open to the public during the nearly two-week camp. Fans must register here.

Here's a schedule and a list of giveaways provided by the Rams.

DAYDATETIMEPRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
WednesdayJul 284 p.m.Training Camp Kickoff Day 
Giveaway: Rams White Cooling Towels
Photos and autographs with Rams Legends; Performance by Rams Cheerleaders
ThursdayJul 294 p.m.Giveaway: Collectible Poster
FridayJul 303 p.m.Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day 
Giveaway: Rams-branded Sunglasses for Season Ticket Members
Photos and autographs with Rams Legends
SaturdayJul 314 p.m.Family Day and NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” 
Giveaway: Rams Royal Cooling Towel
Music by DJ Mal-Ski; Rams Cheerleader Performance; Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs 
MondayAug 24 p.m.Giveaway: Clear Bags
Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs 
TuesdayAug 34 p.m.Free Junior Cheerleading Clinic 
Giveaway: Collectible Poster
WednesdayAug 44 p.m.Youth Sports Day 
Giveaway: Rams-themed Arm Sleeves
Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs
FridayAug 63 p.m.Vamos Rams Day Presented by Toyota 
Live performance from Mariachi Rams and Rams Lotería
MondayAug 94 p.m.Legends Day 
Giveaway: Legends Poster
Photos and autographs with Rams Legends; Legends Live discussion panel to be featured
TuesdayAug 104 p.m.Training Camp Finale 
Giveaway: Rams Car Flags
Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs

The giveaways will be distributed while supplies last. Gates will open 90 minutes before each practices, two hours before on July 31. 

All fans must agree to the Fan Health Promise when they register for tickets. 

