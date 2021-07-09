List: 2021 Rams Training Camp Schedule and Giveaways

The Rams will open their 2021 training camp July 28 at the University of California, Irvine.
Ten practices will be open to the public during the nearly two-week camp. Fans must register here.
Here's a schedule and a list of giveaways provided by the Rams.
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
|Wednesday
|Jul 28
|4 p.m.
|Training Camp Kickoff Day
Giveaway: Rams White Cooling Towels
Photos and autographs with Rams Legends; Performance by Rams Cheerleaders
|Thursday
|Jul 29
|4 p.m.
|Giveaway: Collectible Poster
|Friday
|Jul 30
|3 p.m.
|Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day
Giveaway: Rams-branded Sunglasses for Season Ticket Members
Photos and autographs with Rams Legends
|Saturday
|Jul 31
|4 p.m.
|Family Day and NFL’s “Back Together Saturday”
Giveaway: Rams Royal Cooling Towel
Music by DJ Mal-Ski; Rams Cheerleader Performance; Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs
|Monday
|Aug 2
|4 p.m.
|Giveaway: Clear Bags
Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs
|Tuesday
|Aug 3
|4 p.m.
|Free Junior Cheerleading Clinic
Giveaway: Collectible Poster
|Wednesday
|Aug 4
|4 p.m.
|Youth Sports Day
Giveaway: Rams-themed Arm Sleeves
Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs
|Friday
|Aug 6
|3 p.m.
|Vamos Rams Day Presented by Toyota
Live performance from Mariachi Rams and Rams Lotería
|Monday
|Aug 9
|4 p.m.
|Legends Day
Giveaway: Legends Poster
Photos and autographs with Rams Legends; Legends Live discussion panel to be featured
|Tuesday
|Aug 10
|4 p.m.
|Training Camp Finale
Giveaway: Rams Car Flags
Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs
The giveaways will be distributed while supplies last. Gates will open 90 minutes before each practices, two hours before on July 31.
All fans must agree to the Fan Health Promise when they register for tickets.