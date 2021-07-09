List: 2021 Rams Training Camp Schedule and Giveaways

The Rams will open their 2021 training camp July 28 at the University of California, Irvine.

Ten practices will be open to the public during the nearly two-week camp. Fans must register here.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Here's a schedule and a list of giveaways provided by the Rams.

DAY DATE TIME PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS Wednesday Jul 28 4 p.m. Training Camp Kickoff Day

Giveaway: Rams White Cooling Towels

Photos and autographs with Rams Legends; Performance by Rams Cheerleaders Thursday Jul 29 4 p.m. Giveaway: Collectible Poster Friday Jul 30 3 p.m. Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day

Giveaway: Rams-branded Sunglasses for Season Ticket Members

Photos and autographs with Rams Legends Saturday Jul 31 4 p.m. Family Day and NFL’s “Back Together Saturday”

Giveaway: Rams Royal Cooling Towel

Music by DJ Mal-Ski; Rams Cheerleader Performance; Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs Monday Aug 2 4 p.m. Giveaway: Clear Bags

Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs Tuesday Aug 3 4 p.m. Free Junior Cheerleading Clinic

Giveaway: Collectible Poster Wednesday Aug 4 4 p.m. Youth Sports Day

Giveaway: Rams-themed Arm Sleeves

Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs Friday Aug 6 3 p.m. Vamos Rams Day Presented by Toyota

Live performance from Mariachi Rams and Rams Lotería Monday Aug 9 4 p.m. Legends Day

Giveaway: Legends Poster

Photos and autographs with Rams Legends; Legends Live discussion panel to be featured Tuesday Aug 10 4 p.m. Training Camp Finale

Giveaway: Rams Car Flags

Rams Legends to be available for photos and autographs

The giveaways will be distributed while supplies last. Gates will open 90 minutes before each practices, two hours before on July 31.

All fans must agree to the Fan Health Promise when they register for tickets.