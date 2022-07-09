2022 MLB All-Star Game: All The Events Happening in and Around Dodger Stadium

After a 42-year hiatus, the MLB All-Star Game returns to Dodger Stadium in 2022, and if you live in Los Angeles, you're not going to want to miss all the fun and festivities going on throughout the July 15-19 weekend.

Starting on Friday at the Santa Monica Pier, baseball fans can check out the Capital One All-Star Oceanfront. It's the first-ever beach event in All-Star Game history, and will feature casual and instructional youth baseball and softball activities directly on the beach.

In addition to playing baseball and softball, the All-Star Ocean front will also be home to yoga classes, sand-sculpture contests, batting and pitching cages, as well as a beach cleanup event with nonprofit organization Heal The Bay.

All of the aforementioned activities are free of charge for fans, and there will also be a baseball-themed carnival like setting with a pop-up shop for all official All-Star merchandise. The All-Star Oceanfront runs from Friday, July 15 through Sunday July 17.

On Saturday at 9:30 AM, the Capital One Play Ball Park will have its grand opening for fans. The entirely free and fun interactive baseball festival is located inside the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown.

Similar to the NFL experience that was at the convention center during the week of the Super Bowl in February, the interactive MLB experience will blend together baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion, mascots, current and former players, as well as many more fun activities for fans. The Play Ball Park will open from 10AM to 8PM Saturday, and Sunday, and from 10AM to 6PM on Monday and Tuesday.

Across the street from the convention center at LA Live will be a baseball-themed block party that runs simultaneously with the Play Ball Park.

Also on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium is the MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and the SirisuXM All-Star Futures game. The celebrity softball game will feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood, music, and sports. Quavo, JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Rob Lowe, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Rams, C.C. Sabathia, and Andre Ethier are just some of the celebrities that will play in the game.

Preceding the celebrity softball game is the annual All-Star Futures Game. The games best prospects representing each of the teams in the American League and National League will square off against each other in an exhibition that is expected to feature baseball's up and coming superstars. Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve, Nolan Arenado, Bryce Harper, George Springer, Joey Votto, and Mike Trout, are just some of the current superstars that once played in the futures game.

This year, the game features three top prospects from the Los Angeles Dodgers, catcher Diego Cartaya, outfielder Miguel Vargas, and 2021 1st round draft pick, pitcher Bobby Miller. Former Dodgers' Jimmy Rollins and Mike Scioscia will manage the AL and NL rosters, respectively. After the Futures Game and Celebrity softball game, stay in your seats at Dodger Stadium for a special concert featuring LA-native Becky G.

On Sunday, Major League Baseball will conduct their annual MLB Draft. Fans can watch the draft live at Xbox Plaza at LA Live across from the convention center and Crypto.com arena. After the draft, an invite only special event called "Draft After Dark" will take place at The NOVO in L.A. Live.

Fans won't want to miss the official All-Star workout at Dodger Stadium, featuring the American League and National League All-Stars. After both squads take a team photo on the field, they will each conduct batting practice until 4:10PM.

After the workout is when the real show begins as the participants in the annual T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take the field for batting practice, the pregame ceremony, and then the main event, the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Finally, the Midsummer Classic will be played on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The All-Stars will participate in a Red Carpet Show at Xbox Plaza starting at 11:00AM before heading over the stadium.

If you're heading to the All-Star Game, gates open to the public at 2PM where fans can fill the Ravine and watch batting practice from 2 to 4PM. There will be a pregame ceremony, followed by the singing of the national anthem and the ceremonial first pitch. The game will start promptly at 4:30PM PT and will air live on FOX.

Below are the rosters for both the American and National League teams:

AL Pos. Player Team 2022 Stats Career Selections Career Elections C Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays .312, 10 HR, 33 RBI, 12 2B, 40 R, .890 OPS 1st 1st 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays .268, 19 HR, 54 RBI, 13 2B, 45 R, .841 OPS 2nd 2nd 2B Jose Altuve Astros .280, 17 HR, 32 RBI, 15 2B, 44 R, .907 OPS 8th 5th 3B Rafael Devers Red Sox .330, 19 HR, 51 RBI, 27 2B, 59 R, .986 OPS 2nd 2nd SS Tim Anderson White Sox .313, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 10 2B, 34 R, 10 SB, .774 OPS 2nd 1st OF Aaron Judge Yankees .287, 30 HR, 64 RBI, 13 2B, 65 R, .993 OPS 4th 4th OF Mike Trout Angels .265, 23 HR, 48 RBI, 17 2B, 53 R, .967 OPS 10th 9th OF Giancarlo Stanton Yankees .237, 21 HR, 54 RBI, 5 2B, 33 R, .833 OPS 5th 2nd DH Shohei Ohtani Angels .257, 18 HR, 53 RBI, 15 2B, 48 R, 10 SB, .833 OPS 2nd 2nd

NL Pos. Player Team 2022 Stats Career Selections Career Elections C Willson Contreras Cubs .274, 13 HR, 35 RBI, 17 2B, 46 R, .890 OPS 3rd 3rd 1B Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals .342, 19 HR, 65 RBI, 28 2B, 61 R, 1.045 OPS 8th 3rd 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins .254, 14 HR, 45 RBI, 10 2B, 39 R, 12 SB, .860 OPS 1st 1st 3B Manny Machado Padres .315, 13 HR, 47 RBI, 19 2B, 50 R, .920 OPS 6th 3rd SS Trea Turner Dodgers .305, 11 HR, 59 RBI, 21 2B, 43 R, 16 SB, .837 OPS 2nd 1st OF Ronald Acuña Jr. Braves .272, 7 HR, 19 RBI, 9 2B, 34 R, 17 SB, .792 OPS 3rd 3rd OF Mookie Betts Dodgers .277, 20 HR, 45 RBI, 15 2B, 58 R, .914 OPS 6th 3rd OF Joc Pederson Giants .264, 17 HR, 41 RBI, 10 2B, 34 R, .882 OPS 2nd 1st DH Bryce Harper Phillies .318, 15 HR, 48 RBI, 21 2B, 49 R, .985 OPS 7th 6th

In addition to the above names, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals were each selected as All-Star reserves by Commissioner Rob Manfred under the new CBA agreement that allows for two "All-Star Legacy" selections.