A sketch of the new statues of "The Catch" to be unveiled at the 49ers' Levi's Stadium on Sunday. (Oct. 18, 2018)

Statues of Dwight Clark and Joe Montana, commemorating “The Catch,” will be unveiled four hours before kickoff Sunday outside of Levi’s Stadium, the club announced.

The ceremony is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday outside Gate A at Levi’s Stadium.

Sculptures weighing 350 pounds apiece will depict a leaping Clark and Montana with his arms raised. The statutes will be placed 23 yards apart -- the distance Montana’s pass to Clark traveled on the iconic play against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 10, 1982, in the NFC Championship Game that lifted the 49ers to their first Super Bowl.

Montana and Clark’s wife, Kelly, along with 49ers CEO Jed York will take part in the ceremony before the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams.

Clark died on June 4 from ALS. The 49ers will continue to honor Clark's legacy with a marking “87” at the location in the north end zone where Clark made “The Catch” at Candlestick Park.

Funds raised throughout the weekend will support Clark’s charity of choice, the Golden Heart Fund, which offers 49ers alumni financial, medical, psychological or emotional support.