7-Seed USC Falls to 10-Seed Miami 68-66 in First Round of NCAA Tournament

One year after the USC Trojans advanced to the Elite 8 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament the Pac-12 team is are one-and-done in 2022.

The Trojans became the latest favorite to fall to a lower seed after they were stunned by the University of Miami, 68-66, in the Round of 64 on Friday afternoon.

A sloppy first half led to the Trojans trailing by as many as 13 points, but USC rallied in the second half, recapturing the lead by as many as four points midway through the second half.

Miami went on a late run to take a seven-point lead with less than a minute remaining. That's when USC guard Drew Peterson hit back-to-back three pointers cutting the lead to 65-64 with 25 seconds remaining.

Miami hit one of two free throws and Peterson tied the game with a layup on the other end. However, with just three seconds remaining, Charlie Moore was fouled by Ethan Anderson and hit both free throws. The Trojans did not have a time, and had to run the length of the court. Peterson's half court shot bounced off the backboard and the rim as time expired.

The big difference in the game was the Trojans sloppy play. USC committed 18 turnovers, compared to just three for Miami. Additionally, UCS missed six free throws, the likely difference in the loss.

The Trojans managed to stay in the game despite these mistakes thanks to Miami's poor shooting from beyond the arc. Miami did not make a single three-point shot in the first half, and finished the game just 1-for-14.

Peterson led the Trojans with 17 points, Reese Dixon-Waters had 16, and Isaiah Mobley finished with 11.

Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes with 22 points.

The loss for the Trojans leaves crosstown rival UCLA as the only Los Angeles-based college remaining in the tournament. The No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins survived a scare from the Akron Zips 57-53 on Thursday.

Cal State Fullerton plays No. 2-seeded Duke later Friday night.