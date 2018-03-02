The two Olympic gold medalists spoke in court Friday about the sexual abuse they experienced from the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is suing the United States Olympic Committee, alleging it knew or should have known about the abuse that U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar was carrying out against her and other athletes, NBC News reported.

The lawsuit was filed in California, and it comes weeks after she called out the USOC at Nassar's sentencing hearing, where its representatives weren't present. The USOC apologized for that and pledged to reach out to the victims, while ordering the board of USA Gymnastics to resign and said it was launching an independent, third-party investigation.

But Raisman said she still feels that more needs to be done to hold the organization accountable.

"After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented," Raisman said in a statement. "I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed."