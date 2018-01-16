Former NBA player Elgin Baylor speaks onstage at the 28th Anniversary Sports Spectacular Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 19, 2013 in Century City, California.. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers, STAPLES Center and AEG announced that Elgin Baylor will be immortalized with a statue in Star Plaza outside STAPLES Center on April 6th.

In a statement, Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss said, "I am thrilled that 60 years after the Minneapolis Lakers drafted Elgin, we are able to celebrate and honor him with a statue."

Buss added, "Not only is Elgin a part of the Lakers family, his contributions to the game of basketball earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. His list of accomplishments are unparalleled and I can't wait to see his statue at Star Plaza alongside the other Lakers legends."

Baylor's statue will be the fifth time a statue has been erected to honor a former Lakers' player and the 10th statue overall. Shaquille O'Neal was the last player to get a statue at Star Plaza, while legendary LA Kings broadcaster Bob Miller became the first person to receive the special honor in 2018.

Baylor was the no. 1 overall pick in the 1958 draft and played with the Minneapolis Lakers for two seasons before moving to Los Angeles with the team. In those early years, Baylor was the star of the team and finished his career as an 11-time All-Star. Known for scoring, Baylor still holds the NBA Finals single game record with the 61 points he scored at Boston on April 14, 1962.

Baylor also once scored 71 points at the New York Knicks, but his achievement came before the team moved to Madison Square Garden. Currently, the most points ever scored at MSG is 62 points by Carmelo Anthony. In comparison, Baylor's tally dwarfs Anthony's record, but Baylor's achievement against the Knicks is rarely mentioned.

Already a member of the Hall of Fame and with a jersey retired in the rafters at STAPLES Center, a statue of Baylor in Star Plaza is a deserving honor for an all-time Lakers legend.