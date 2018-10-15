Former NFL Tight End Arrested in Connection With California Burglary

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. is expected in court Monday on allegations that he raped an unconscious teenager when he was a junior at the University of Miami.

Winslow was 19 years old at the time of the June 2003 incident that led to felony charges of forcible rape and rape of an unconscious woman, prosecutors said.

On Monday, a judge is to hear evidence relating to the incident and determine whether there was enough evidence to bind him over for trial.

His preliminary hearing had been postponed once before so Winslow could recover from knee surgery.

Winslow, now 34, has already been bound over for trial on kidnap, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible sodomy charges stemming from allegations that he raped or attempted to rape at least four women over the age of 50 over a three-month span of time, according to court documents.

Winslow was first arrested on June 7 after a report of a possible burglary in Park Encinitas, a senior community located on North El Camino Real, east of Interstate 5 and north of Encinitas Boulevard.

At the time, he faced first-degree burglary charges.

He was later accused of sexual assault, kidnapping and sodomy in connection with incidents dating back to March 17, according to the complaint.

Court documents revealed Winslow had entered the senior community on June 7. Prosecutors say Winslow intended to rape an 86-year-old woman who was sleeping inside her home.

The complaint alleges Winslow also raped a 54-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman on March 17 and May 13, respectively, in his SUV.

One of the women accusing Winslow of rape testified that she was choked and told she would be killed if she screamed.

He had attempted to rape a 71-year-old woman and burglarized her property on June 1 and had indecently exposed himself in public on May 24, the DA's office said.

Three of the crimes occurred within a mile to 1.5 miles from Winslow's home, prosecutors established.

Winslow pleaded not guilty and was initially held without bail based on "clear and convincing" evidence he poses a threat to the community and is considered a flight risk.

The judge later set bail at $2 million.

If convicted on all counts, Winslow could be sentenced to life in prison.

Defense attorney Harvey A. Steinberg said Winslow looks forward to being vindicated.

Winslow, the son of former San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow Sr., grew up in San Diego and graduated from Scripps Ranch High School before playing his college football at the University of Miami.

His NFL career started with the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and included stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.