Julius Randle #30 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on January 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

When the Los Angeles Lakers started Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks trailing 10-2, the script seemed all to familiar for a team that had lost nine games in a row and had struggled to compete.

This time, however, the team did not fold and led by two points at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, that lead had popped up to 18 points, as the Lakers outscored the worst team in the NBA 37-21 in the second period.

For the first time since Nov. 21 against the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers collected a home win, 132-113. It was also the Lakers' first win of 2018 and only the team's second win in their last 14 games.

LA was inspired by strong play from center Brook Lopez, whose defensive intensity helped LA erase the early deficit and turn around the narrative of the game. Lopez finished the night with eight points, four steals, two blocks, three rebounds and two assists in only 19 minutes on the court.

Lakers Rookie Lonzo Ball Doesn't Endorse Coach: "I'll Play for Anybody"

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was asked about comments his father made about Lakers coach Luke Walton losing the locker room, and Ball responded "I'll play for anybody" when asked if he likes to play for Walton. (Recorded at Staples Center on Jan. 7, 2017 - Shahan Ahmed) (Published Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018)

Brandon Ingram continued his strong play from a couple nights earlier and tabbed 20 points and seven assists against the Hawks. Julius Randle held his starting spot and finished the night with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes.

For the Hawks, Dennis Schroder finished the night with 27 points to lead all scorers, and the German guard also passed off five assists and grabbed three rebounds. Former Laker Kent Bazemore scored 15 points for a Hawks team that seemed over-matched on the night.

Lonzo Ball, who had been the center of controversy earlier in the day due to comments made by his father and his response to those comments, played his best game since returning from a shoulder sprain that kept the rookie point guard out for six games. Ball finished the night with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and had a couple crowd-energizing slam dunks.

Eight different Lakers scored in double figures on the night, including Jordan Clarkson, who finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists in only 23 minutes off the bench.

Check back for updates