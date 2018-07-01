Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee Reportedly Joining LeBron James in LA

LeBron James has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Fred Roggin exclusively speaks to Lonzo Ball on the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. (Published 3 hours ago)

LeBron James is joining the Los Angeles Lakers, and before even three hours had elapsed on that NBA shattering news, the Lakers seemingly had a list of new signing and additions that had purple and gold supporters further spinning their heads and wiping their eyes.

Following James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to sign with the Lakers for a one-year contract worth $12 million per ESPN. Caldwell-Pope was previously with the Lakers during the 2017-18 season and is represented by Klutch Sports Group and Rich Paul, James' management company and agent.

Next, ESPN announced that Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee both agreed to join James in his pursuit to dethrone the Warriors. McGee, who won two titles against the Warriors is effectively switching sides on Golden State and joining the enemy.

Similarly, Stephenson battled against James as a member of the Indiana Pacers and used some rather original tactics to try to get the three-time NBA champion off his game. Stephenson once blew into James' ear, resulting in a viral meme.

NBA free agency had not even hit 24 hours, and the Lakers were undoubtedly dominating the first day despite being given the cold shoulder by Paul George, who opted to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a four-year contract prior to even taking a meeting with the Lakers.