With the Super Bowl approaching, the nation is almost evenly divided on whether to encourage a child to play a sport other than football over concussion fears, NBC News reported.

Forty-eight percent of people said they would encourage a child who wanted to play football to look to other sports, including 53 percent of mothers, according to the latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Four years ago, only 40 percent of Americans felt that way.

But 49 percent of people would not encourage the child to play another sport.

The poll also shows that fewer people are following professional football closely, with the biggest decline coming from demographics that have made up key parts of President Donald Trump's base.