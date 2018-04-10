Andre Ingram made his Los Angeles Lakers and NBA debut at age 32 on Tuesday night at STAPLES Center (File Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Andre Ingram is a 32-year-old NBA rookie, which is unique to say the least.

With only two games remaining in the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to reward a 10-year veteran of the G-League, formerly known as the NBA Development League, for his service by signing him for the remainder of the year.

So, Ingram made his NBA debut on Tuesday night in the LA Lakers' final home game of the season. And he made the most of his chance. After entering the game to a loud ovation from the STAPLES Center crowd in the first quarter, Ingram put up a perfect second quarter from the foul line, three-point line and the field for 11 points to lead the Lakers' in scoring entering the intermission.

In his first NBA game, Ingram had the crowd chanting "MVP" when he was at the foul line, as STAPLES Center seemed to celebrate Ingram's baskets more enthusiastically than any other player's buckets--on either team.

Lakers coach Luke Walton Talks Josh Hart

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Josh Hart led the team in scoring on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, and Luke Walton sport highly of his rookie guard (Shahan Ahmed) (Published Sunday, April 8, 2018)

When the second half started, the nerves had not hit Ingram. The gray-haired rookie stepped into another crowd erupting three-pointer and improved to 4/4 from the field through three quarters for 14 points.

The Houston Rockets led by as many as 16 points on the day, but Ingram's play energized the crowd and helped the Lakers claw within four points with a shade over two minutes remaining in the ball game. Along with his 16 points, Ingram also recorded three blocks--which was more than he had ever managed in the G-League.

Lakers coach Luke Walton stuck with Ingram through the end of the game, and the unique rookie went on to hit another three-pointer in the final minute of the game to bring his personal tally to 19 points and also cut the difference to only three points.

Ultimately, the Lakers lost a meaningless game in April to the team with the best record in the NBA, but this night won't be remembered for the 105-99 loss to Houston.

This night was all about Ingram, who finished the night with 19 points on 6/8 shooting, three blocks, three rebounds and one assist.