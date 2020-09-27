Angels

After Missing Playoffs Again, Angels Fire General Manager Billy Eppler

The 45-year-old Eppler spent 12 seasons working for the New York Yankees before he was hired by the Angels after the 2015 season.

By City News Service

Kiyoshi Mio/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels fired general manager Billy Eppler Sunday after five disappointing seasons in which the team never reached the postseason.

The team made the announcement after a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, dropping their 2020 record to 26-34.

"The Angels organization would like to thank Billy for his dedication and work ethic over the last five years. We wish him and his family all the best," team president John Carpino said in a statement tweeted by Angels on Sunday.

Since 2016, the Angels' record is 332-376 -- a .469 winning percentage.

Among the highlights of his tenure was his hiring of manager Joe Maddon after the 2019 season, and signing superstar Mike Trout to a 12-year extension for $426.5 million before last season.

