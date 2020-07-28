Los Angeles Dodgers

Alex Wood Joins Clayton Kershaw as Dodgers Pitchers on IL

The Dodgers have lost another starting pitcher to the injured list. 

By Associated Press

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Alex Wood #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Alex Wood went on the IL with shoulder inflammation Tuesday. The team recalled right-hander Josh Sborz ahead of its game at Houston.

Wood joins fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw, who went on the IL last week after tweaking his back during a weight-room workout. Kershaw had to miss his scheduled start on opening day.

Wood made his first start with the Dodgers since 2018 in a 5-4 loss to San Francisco last Saturday. He gave up three runs and three hits in three innings.

Sborz made seven appearances for the Dodgers last year, going 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA and seven strikeouts.

