Finnish Cross-Country Skier Suffers Frozen Penis at 2022 Winter Olympics

This is not the first time Remi Lindholm has encountered this during a race

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

The Winter Olympics are home to some daunting injuries. Ski crashes, hockey hits and figure skating falls come to mind, but there are some other ailments caused by wintery conditions.

Take Remi Lindholm, for instance. The Finnish cross-country skier dealt with a frozen penis during the men’s 50km race at the 2022 Winter Games on Sunday.

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished,” he told Finnish media (via Yahoo! Sports). “It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through.”

Weather conditions at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center led to an hour-long delay and a shortened race of 30km. 

“When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable,” he said.

Lindholm, competing at his first Olympics, finished in 28th place with a time of 1:15:55.6.

As if suffering a frozen penis at the Olympics isn’t bad enough, this isn’t the first time Lindholm has been hindered by one. He suffered a similar injury at an event in Finland last year.

