Nina O'Brien Stretchered Off After Scary Crash in Giant Slalom

American alpine skier Nina O'Brien was involved in a scary crash during the second run of the women's giant slalom event Monday morning.

O'Brien fell down near the end of her run, crashed into one of the gates and slid into the finish area. She stayed down for several minutes and the event was delayed as she was tended to by medical personnel.

She was stretched off the course but was alert and responsive, according to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team.

O'Brien finished with the sixth-fastest first run in the giant slalom. This is the 24-year-old's first Olympic appearance.