2022 Winter Olympics

Organizers to Address Quarantine Conditions at Beijing Olympics

The German team called the situation for its athletes “unreasonable”

Olympic rings near the finish area of the alpine skiing course at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Olympic organizers say they’re addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus and working to ensure they have clean rooms, better food and access to training equipment.

“These are exactly the kind of things we have to address. It’s a duty. It’s a responsibility. We have to make sure that the expectations are met,” said Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee’s executive director for the games.

The comments came after multiple complaints about the isolation conditions. The German team called the situation for its athletes “unreasonable” and said rooms should be bigger and cleaner.

Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova said she couldn’t stomach most of the food she was given, and mostly survived on a few pieces of pasta. Soon after the post, a team spokesperson posted a picture showing what he said was improved food, including salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yogurt.

A total of 363 people inside the Olympic bubble have tested positive for COVID.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

2022 Winter Olympicscoronavirus pandemic
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us