Sweden's Sara Hector Wins Gold in Giant Slalom

Sara Hector of Sweden took home gold in the women’s giant slalom event with a combined time of 1:55.69.

In 2015, Hector was told she would never ski again after a devastating knee injury. Now she's won giant slalom for Sweden! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/eea1xKN6C6 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Hector, making her third Olympic appearance overall, was an overwhelming favorite coming into Beijing. She already had three World Cup victories heading into the Olympics and was the top-ranked giant slalom skier on the World Cup tour. The gold medal is the first of any kind for the 29-year-old Swede.

Italy's Federica Brignone, who won bronze in the event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, claimed silver with a combined time of 1:55:97, and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami earned bronze with a combined time of 1:56.41. It's Gut-Behrami's second career Olympic bronze medal.

Team USA had the reigning Olympic champion in the event, Mikaela Shiffrin, but she failed to advance to the second run after registering a "Did Not Finish" for missing a gate and crashing out.

Paula Motlzan and Nina O'Brien were the only Americans to advance to the second run. O'Brien had the sixth-fastest first run, but was involved in a scary crash at the end of her second run. Meanwhile, Motlzan jumped from 17th to 12th by finishing her second run in 58.50 seconds for a combined time of 1:58.07.