U.S. Women's Curling Triumphs Over Denmark at Winter Olympics

Tabitha and Tara Peterson and the rest of the Team USA women's curling team have started strong at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States got its second win in the women's round-robin tournament in Beijing, besting Denmark 7-5 after beating the Russian team 9-3 in seven ends.

“It’s a great position to be in," Peterson said. “We worked hard out there. I think we deserve it. So hopefully we can keep what we’re doing rolling into the next couple of games.”

In the match, the United Stated had 78 success stones (80%), 46 clockwise stones (82%), and 32 counterclockwise stones (78%).

Team USA also finished with 36 draws and 42 takeouts in the contest.

Denmark tried to mount a comeback in the ninth end but Team USA led by the Petersons were too strong to overcome.