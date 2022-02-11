Biathlon

Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland Wins Biathlon Sprint for Third 2022 Medal

In addition to her latest gold, Olsbu Roeiseland has already won a gold and bronze in Beijing

By Logan Reardon

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Team Norway shoots during Women's Biathlon 7.5km Sprint during the 2022 Winter Games, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Lars Baron/Getty Images

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland added another gold medal to her growing collection on Friday morning, dominating the women's 7.5km biathlon sprint.

The 31-year-old Norwegian biathlete finished with a 20:44.3, over 30 seconds ahead of second place. Elvira Oberg of Sweden took the silver, while Dorothea Wierer of Italy claimed the bronze.

Olsbu Roeiseland is no stranger to the Olympic podium. She won two silver medals in her Olympic debut four years ago in the sprint and mixed relay.

In Beijing, she has taken her game to another level, improving on her silvers with golds in the sprint and mixed relay. Olsbu Roeiseland also claimed a bronze in the individual after placing 71st in the event in 2018.

This might not even be the end of Olsbu Roeiseland's Beijing dominance. She still has the pursuit, mass start and relay events, and she placed top-10 in all three races in 2018.

Four American athletes competed in the sprint, with Susan Dunklee leading the way in 27th out of the 89-athlete field. Joanne Reid finished 34th, Deedra Irwin grabbed 37th and Clare Egan was 46th.

