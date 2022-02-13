U.S. Wins Fourth Women's Curling Match at Winter Olympics

After a slow start for the U.S. in women’s curling on Monday, Team Peterson rallied back to capture their fourth win.

The Americans defeated Korea 8-6 at the National Aquatics Center to improve their overall record to 4-2 in round-robin play.

The Koreans posted the first point of the match in the second end to take an early lead, but the American quad, which consists of sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson, Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, answered back with their first point in the third end.

Korea and the U.S. traded a pair of points in the next two ends, resulting in a 2-2 tie by the end of the fifth. The American’s eventually seized momentum, collecting a trio of points to grab a 5-2. Team Korea would eventually bounce back with two points, tightening the score to 5-4.

With excellent focus and precision from Tabitha Peterson, the American’s collected two points in the eighth. The Korean’s showed they weren’t out of the match, posting two more points and shortening the deficit to 7-6. The nailbiter ended with great execution from Tabitha once again, scoring a point in the final end and sealing the 8-6 victory for the U.S.

The Americans now sit in third place in the round-robin standings, behind Japan (4-1) in second place and Switzerland (5-0) in first. The top four nations at the end of pool play will get a chance to compete for a place on the podium.

Team USA will next face Switzerland on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1:05 a.m. ET at National Aquatics Centre.