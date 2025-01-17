The Los Angeles Dodgers have done it again.

In a move that could shape the future of their rotation and further solidify their global reach, the Dodgers have signed Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki.

The 23-year-old pitching phenom is set to bring his electric arm to Dodger Stadium, thrilling fans and striking fear into opposing lineups. He announced the decision himself on his Instagram on Friday afternoon.

This blockbuster signing caps weeks of speculation, as Sasaki whittled down his options from a competitive field to just three finalists: the Dodgers, Padres, and Blue Jays.

While the Padres and Blue Jays made compelling pitches, the allure of the Dodgers’ storied history, championship pedigree, and opportunity to play with fellow countrymen Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani proved to be too strong to resist.

Sasaki’s résumé in just a short amount of time in Japan is nothing short of legendary. During his tenure with the Chiba Lotte Marines in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), he posted a jaw-dropping 2.02 ERA and racked up 524 strikeouts in just over 414 innings.

Known for his triple-digit fastball and devastating splitter, Sasaki has been described as a “generational talent” by scouts on both sides of the Pacific.

Unlike his fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who commanded a record-setting 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers last winter, Sasaki’s unique status as an international amateur free agent makes this signing a relative bargain.

Under MLB’s international signing rules, Sasaki’s deal is capped at approximately $5-6 million—a small price to pay for a talent many believe could anchor a rotation for the next decade.

With Sasaki under club control through 2030, the Dodgers have locked in a potential ace who will remain cost-effective for years to come. This gives the team incredible flexibility to continue building around a roster already brimming with talent.

The Dodgers have long been trailblazers in the international market, from Hideo Nomo to Chan Ho Park to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Adding Sasaki to their rich tapestry of global stars underscores their commitment to embracing baseball’s international reach.

Sasaki will likely join a Dodgers rotation that is expected to be one of if not the best in all of baseball in 2025.

Headlined by two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, three-time Eiji Sawamura Award (Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young Award) Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 2024 All-Star Tyler Glasnow, three-time MVP Award winner Shohei Ohtani, 2022 All-Star Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Landon Knack, and eventually, three-time Cy Young Award winner and former MVP Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers rotation will be one of the most formidable starting units in baseball history.

Dodgers fans won’t have to wait long to see their newest star. Sasaki is expected to skip the minor leagues entirely, making his MLB debut in 2025. His arrival will not only bolster the Dodgers’ title hopes but also ignite excitement across the league.

Congratulations again Dodgers fans, Roki Sasaki is here.