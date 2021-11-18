Bucs' Antonio Brown Allegedly Obtained Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card

Antonio Brown accused of obtaining fake COVID vaccine card originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown's former live-in chef alleges the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver obtained and used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, told personal chef Steven Ruiz that Brown would pay him $500 for a fake Johnson & Johnson vaccine card. Ruiz backed up his claim by sending screenshots of his text messages with Moreau to the Tampa Bay Times.

The text exchange went as follows:

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2.

“I can try,” Ruiz responded.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau wrote.

Ruiz was unable to obtain the fraudulent vaccine card in July, per Stroud, but Brown showed Ruiz fake cards he purchased a few weeks later, just before Bucs training camp.

In addition to the fake vaccine card claim, Ruiz says Brown owes him $10,000. He attempted to work out a settlement with Brown over the uncollected debt but was unsuccessful.