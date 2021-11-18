Antonio Brown

Bucs' Antonio Brown Allegedly Obtained Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card

By Justin Leger

Antonio Brown accused of obtaining fake COVID vaccine card originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Antonio Brown's former live-in chef alleges the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver obtained and used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, told personal chef Steven Ruiz that Brown would pay him $500 for a fake Johnson & Johnson vaccine card. Ruiz backed up his claim by sending screenshots of his text messages with Moreau to the Tampa Bay Times.

Sports

Sports news

Rams 57 mins ago

Sean McVay: Reeling Rams Have Time to Reset During Bye Week

College Football 2 hours ago

‘A Little More Juice': What to Know When UCLA and USC Fight for LA

The text exchange went as follows:

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2.

“I can try,” Ruiz responded.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau wrote.

Ruiz was unable to obtain the fraudulent vaccine card in July, per Stroud, but Brown showed Ruiz fake cards he purchased a few weeks later, just before Bucs training camp.

In addition to the fake vaccine card claim, Ruiz says Brown owes him $10,000. He attempted to work out a settlement with Brown over the uncollected debt but was unsuccessful.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Antonio BrownCOVID-19Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us