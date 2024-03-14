ncaa basketball

Cal State LA men's basketball team looks to build on historic season

Cal State LA embarks on the post-season after racking up the most single-season wins in school history.

By Alex Rozier

Members of the Cal State LA men's basketball team celebrate on the court.
Cal State LA

It is one of the best times of the year for sports fans as college basketball’s postseason is underway.

And, this year, Cal State LA's men's basketball team is making history in more ways than one. The team has the most wins in school history, and they also won the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s Conference Tournament for the first time.

Deuce Walker is a senior point guard and captain for this year’s team.

"It was just special to be a part of this," Walker said. "It's a good experience, especially for the team, our coaches, and we all get to experience it together."

Jim Saia is in his seventh season as head coach. He's guided the program through the good times and bad. One year, they had just seven wins.

This year, they had 24.

"The key thing to this is whatever your dreams and goals are, never give up. It's been seven years for me, and the light hit this year, so we’re so grateful," Saia said. "It’s a special, special group of kids."

Though the coaches and players are excited about their success, they'll be the first to tell you they have more work to do. On Friday, they'll open the Division II Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the West Region, taking on Azusa Pacific. If they win three games this weekend, they'll advance to the Elite Eight in Indiana.

"The next game is Azusa Pacific so that’s it. That's all we’re focusing on, one game at a time," Saia said.

"We want to win the West Region first and then eventually make it to the Elite Eight, and then hopefully win the whole thing," Walker said. “Just survive and advance, that’s the main goal."

However the postseason plays out, Walker will hit the court alongside his best friends.

"I room with seven other teammates, so we’re very close," Walker said. "Even the guys that don’t dorm with we’re all close together as well."

And, beginning Friday, this close knit group will start their quest for a Division II Championship when they take the court against Azusa Pacific at 5 p.m.

