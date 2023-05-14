NBA

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Sets NBA Record With Game 7 Masterpiece Vs. Sixers

Tatum and the C's advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after eliminating Philadelphia on Sunday

By Darren Hartwell

Jayson Tatum sets NBA record with Game 7 masterpiece vs. Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum played the best game of his NBA career when the Celtics needed it most.

Tatum dropped 51 points in Boston's 112-84 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at TD Garden, breaking Stephen Curry's record for the most points in NBA history in a Game 7.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Tatum was brilliant throughout Sunday's winner-take-all contest, scoring 11 points in the first quarter, 14 in the second, 17 in the third and nine in the fourth to impose his will on Philly in 42 minutes of playing time.

The Celtics star was red-hot from 3-point range (6 for 10) and made 17 of 28 shots overall while hitting 11 of 14 free throws. He also added 13 points, five assists and a pair of steals in the most dominant playoff game of his career to date.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NBA 6 hours ago

Ja Morant Suspended by Grizzlies After Another Video With Gun

Los Angeles Dodgers 17 hours ago

J.D. Martinez's 3-Run Homer Lifts Dodgers Over Padres 4-2, Win 4th in Row

Tatum's magnum opus means the Celtics have advanced past the second round to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in Tatum's six seasons. Boston gets a rematch of the 2022 ECF against the Miami Heat, with Game 1 set for Wednesday at TD Garden.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBABoston CelticsPhiladelphia 76ers
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us