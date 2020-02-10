Chargers Will Not Re-Sign Quarterback Philip Rivers After 16 Seasons

The Chargers announced Monday that they will not re-sign quarterback Philip Rivers, who racked up more than 30 franchise records in 16 seasons with the team.

The decision means Rivers, 38, will enter free agency and likely join another team by the start of the 2020-2021 NFL season.

In a statement, the team said it was a mutual agreement.

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties," said Chargers general manager Tom Telesco. "As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.

"We agreed that making this decision well before free agency would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020."

Rivers ranks sixth in all-time touchdowns list with 397. He has 70 game with more than 300 yards passing, fourth best in NFL history.

I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games. Philip Rivers

He led the Chargers to six playoff appearances.

"In anything you do, it's the people you do it with that make it special," Rivers said. "There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful.

"I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games. We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward. I'm not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next."

Rivers, a fierce competitor known for his rare style of trash talk, holds the NFL record for most consecutive pass completions. He connected on 25-straight attempts in a 2018 home win over Arizona.

"There's only one Philip Rivers, and we've been fortunate to call him our QB1 for the better part of two decades," said owner Dean Spanos. "We cannot thank Philip enough for giving it his all on every single down and for the memories he created that will last a lifetime."

He has a streak of 224 consecutive starts, a team record and the NFL's third longest since 1970.

He's an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

The move leaves the Chargers with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick on the roster. It's possible they will draft another quarterback in the first round of April's draft.