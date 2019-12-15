Chargers To Wear Cleats Supporting Charitable Causes Against Vikings

More than 30 Los Angeles Chargers players will wear customized cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes Sunday as part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

Organizations selected address causes including health-related issues such as cancer, diabetes and lupus and animal welfare.

Cancer was the top choice among Charger players to represent in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Receiver Mike Williams, safety Jaylen Watkins and linebacker Kyzir White all selected the American Cancer Society. Defensive end Joey Bosa chose pediatric cancer and cornerback Brandon Facyson picked uterine cancer.

Diabetes awareness was the other cause selected by multiple Chargers, with linebacker Uchenna Nwosu choosing the Children's Diabetes Foundation as the organization he is supporting and safety Adrian Phillips the American Diabetes Association.

Other organizations chosen by Charger players include the Lupus Foundation of America (tackle Trent Scott), the Louisiana-based Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (safety Roderic Teamer) and the International Justice Mission, which bills itself as the world's largest anti-slavery organization (tight end Hunter Henry).

The game will be the first for the Chargers (5-8) at Dignity Health Sports Park since their 26-11 victory over the Green Bay Packers Nov. 8. They lost each of their next three games -- all by seven points or less -- to essentially end their playoff chances, before defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 45-10, last Sunday.

The game could figure into the Los Angeles Rams playoff chances. The Rams (8-5) enter Sunday's play one game behind Minnesota (9-4) in the race for the NFC's second and final wild-card playoff berth.

The Vikings have won seven of their last nine games, including a 20-7

victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

The series between the Chargers and Minnesota is tied, 6-6. No team has won two games in a row in the series. The Vikings won the last meeting, 31- 14, in 2015.