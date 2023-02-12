Super Bowl 57

Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. Wants These Shirts Made After Super Bowl Victory

Orlando Brown Jr. and the Chiefs' offensive line put together a stellar Super Bowl LVII performance

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Patrick Mahomes captured his second Super Bowl MVP trophy on Sunday, and he couldn't have done it without his offensive line.

Playing on a bad ankle, Mahomes didn't get sacked once by the Philadelphia Eagles' historically dominant pass rush. That great pass protection allowed the Chiefs quarterback to put up points on all four of Kansas City's second-half possessions as they overcame a 10-point halftime deficit for a 38-35 Super Bowl LVII win.

Following Kansas City's victory, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said he wants T-shirts made to recognize the O-line's stellar performance.

"We just executed and did our job to the highest of levels," Brown Jr. told reporters, via The Athletic's Nate Taylor. "It was all so worth it, man. Zero sacks! Tell them to put it on a f***ing T-shirt!”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Brown Jr. then shared the same message on Twitter, writing: "0 sacks, put it on a f***ing T Shirt!!!!"

It's hard to argue with Brown Jr.

More Super Bowl LVII Coverage

NFL 3 hours ago

What Travis, Jason Kelce Told Each Other After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Over Eagles

NFL 3 hours ago

Eagles' James Bradberry Not Blaming Ref for Flag in Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles racked up the third-most sacks in NFL history during the regular season with 70. They were the first team ever to have four players with 10-plus sacks. And the Eagles added eight more sacks over their first two playoff games.

The last time Philadelphia was held without a sack in a game? Oct. 16 in a Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. That was the only other time in the Eagles' 20 total games this season that they didn't sack the quarterback.

Considering how close Super Bowl LVII was, one or two sacks of Mahomes could have changed the outcome. So yeah, the Chiefs' O-line probably does deserve its own shirt.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl 57NFLFootballKansas City Chiefs
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us