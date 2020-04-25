Colt Euthanized at Santa Anita After Suffering Training Injury

Last Renegade, an unraced 2-year old colt, became the 13th racehorse to die from race- or training-related injuries at Santa Anita this season after he was killed Friday.

The horse, trained by Peter Eurton, died as a result of an "accident" during training, according to information posted on the California Horse Racing Board's website.

Santa Anita officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the accident.

Racing at the track was suspended March 27 in accordance with orders from the Los Angeles County Health Department because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, Santa Anita officials said Thursday that they have submitted a written proposal to resume live racing as soon as possible to the Los Angeles County Health Department and to County Supervisor Kathryn Barger's office, and are expecting a response shortly.

Los Alamitos Race Track in Cypress is the only track in California still holding live races. Twelve horse have died there this year from race- related injuries.