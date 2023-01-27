Conor McGregor

‘It Wasn't My Time': Conor McGregor Credits Judo, Wrestling For Saving His Life After Bike Crash

MMA fighter Conor McGregor was struck by a car while riding his bike on Friday

By Kristen Conti

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC superstar Conor McGregor saw his life flash before his eyes on Friday … and no, it wasn’t during a fight. 

The Irish mixed martial artist was struck by a car while riding his bike in Ireland on Friday. Luckily, the fighter sustained no serious injuries from the hit.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life,” said McGregor in an Instagram post.

McGregor showed his gratitude for being alive with an Instagram post shortly following the accident:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The 34-year-old fighter claims the driver had a hard time seeing the bike on the road with the sun shining right into his eyes, most likely causing the accident.

Swipe right and the Instagram post features a video of McGregor talking to the driver, saying, “all good, don’t worry about it” and “I could have been dead there.”

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

soccer 10 mins ago

United States Will Host 2024 Copa America Tournament

Los Angeles Rams 1 hour ago

Report: Rams to Hire Mike LaFleur as Offensive Coordinator After Jets Stint

The driver threw the MMA icon’s bike in the back of his truck and drove McGregor off the road to safety.

McGregor, who was ranked the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2021, often prepares for his competitions with bike training, so thankfully the fighter knew how to handle the unexpected situation.

This article tagged under:

Conor McGregor
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us