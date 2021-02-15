Daughter of Super Bowl Lombardi Trophy Craftsman Wants Tom Brady to Apologize for Throwing It

While many fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loved the moment during last week’s victory boat parade when quarterback Tom Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy, the signal caller is in hot water with one Florida resident.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of the man who crafted the original trophy handed out yearly to the winning team in the Super Bowl, is asking for an apology for the incident.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Grohs told a Fort Myers TV station.

Days after helping to lead the Bucs to their second championship in franchise history, Brady went viral with the moment where he threw the trophy from the boat he was on to a teammate on another vessel. Grohs said she has lost sleep over the incident.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans, the other team players,” she said.

The 43-year-old quarterback, who recently completed his 21st NFL season but first in Tampa Bay, admitted to having too much “avocado tequila” during the parade.