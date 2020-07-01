Los ANgeles Clippers

Doc Rivers: Lou Williams Expected to Join Clippers For Restart

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Lou Williams is expected to join the team for the NBA’s restart in Florida.

By Beth Harris

Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) reacts during the first overtime against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Lou Williams is expected to join the team for the NBA’s restart in Florida.

Williams has described himself as “50-50” on whether he would finish out the pandemic-interrupted season because he didn’t want to distract from the ongoing push for social justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

“Obviously, up until we get on the plane, anything can happen,” Rivers said during a video conference with media Wednesday. “But I do expect Lou to be with us. I would be very surprised if he's not.”

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Beverly Hills 11 mins ago

Beverly Hills Doctor and Companion Charged in Alleged $52 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme, Held on $52 Million Bail

COVID-19 1 hour ago

‘No Mask, No Service' Should Be Policy for Businesses in LA, Mayor Says

Williams, last year's Sixth Man of the Year, was averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 60 games before the league shut down in March due to the coronavirus.

Rivers said he doesn't think any of the Clippers are opting out from resuming the season. The team heads to Orlando, Florida, on July 8.

“But listen, it is their choice and we support that,” the coach said. "There are so many reasons for everybody to play but there are also very valid reasons for guys to opt out. I don’t think many will. I think they are all invested in what we are trying to do. But again you don’t hold it against anyone on any team. This is extraordinary times and we just have to support each other.”

Guard Landry Shamet echoed other players' feelings about traveling to Florida at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in certain states.

“It's obviously a concern, but we're in the best possible situation and scenario to combat that,” he said. "If there’s a scenario where you feel more comfortable it would be being in a bubble. That’s as controlled as any environment can be, so that’s one positive that I’ve been thinking about.”

Rivers added, “I'm hoping when we get to the bubble it becomes the safest place in America.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los ANgeles ClippersNBADoc RiversBasketballPaul George
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us