Dodger Stadium's First Fireworks Show of 2021 to Sparkle on LGBTQ+ Pride Night

Friday Night Fireworks return to Dodger Stadium in time for the eighth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night

All vaccinated fans are invited to watch from the playing field Friday night when the Dodgers light up the sky with the first fireworks show of 2021 at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers will be hosting their eighth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night Friday, with a pregame party in the Right Field Plaza at 5:30 p.m.

There will be pregame recognitions of the Rev. Troy Perry, founder of the predominantly gay Metropolitan Community Churches, Sharon-Franklin Brown, president of LA Pride's Board of Directors, and frontline health care workers.  

The fireworks show after the game will be accompanied by a special mix from DJ Bowie Jane.

The pop singer VINCINT will sing the national anthem preceding the interleague game against the Texas Rangers, coinciding with the release of his debut album, ``There Will Be Tears.”

Coronavirus vaccinations will be available in the Centerfield Plaza through the seventh inning of each of the six games of the homestand. Fans getting vaccinated will receive a voucher for two tickets for a game in the 2021 season while supplies last.

Beginning this homestand, auto gates will open two hours prior to the game and stadium gates 90 minutes before the first pitch.

