Dodgers 7-game win streak snapped on Padres' newcomer Luis Arraez's walk-off single

Newcomer Luis Arraez singled in pinch runner Tyler Wade with one out in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat Los Angeles 2-1 on Friday night to end the Dodgers' season-high seven-game winning streak.

Arraez was obtained in a trade with Miami last Saturday and was playing his first home game with the Padres. He singled to center field off Michael Grove (1-2) to bring in Wade and set off a wild celebration. Wade was pinch-running for Luis Campusano, who hit a leadoff double to left.

Robert Suarez (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

San Diego's Michael King and Los Angeles' Tyler Glasnow dueled through seven innings.

King tied his season high with 11 strikeouts and held the high-priced, normally high-powered Dodgers to just two hits in seven scoreless innings. He allowed four home runs in an extra-inning win at Dodger Stadium on April 12.

Glasnow allowed just one hit, but it was a 429-foot home run by Campusano in the third. He struck out 10 for the second straight start and third time in four outings.

With King out of the game after throwing 106 pitches, the Dodgers tied it at 1 off Yuki Matsui in the eighth. Mookie Betts hit a leadoff single that caromed off Matsui into right field, Shohei Ohtani doubled and Freddie Freeman hit a sacrifice fly.

The Padres improved to 4-2 against their NL West rivals in front of a sellout crowd of 43,388 at Petco Park that included the usual several thousand Dodgers fans.

King, who came over from New York in the seven-player deal that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees, was on from the start.

He retired the side in the first, including striking out Ohtani and Freeman. He struck out Will Smith and Max Muncy to start the second before first baseman Jake Cronenworth committed a fielding error. Andy Pages walked before King struck out Gavin Lux.

Ohtani singled with one out in the third for the Dodgers' first hit.

Glasnow retired his first seven batters, including striking out the side in the second, before Campusano connected to center, for his third.

There was a moment of silence before the game for Sean Burroughs, a first-round pick of the Padres in 1998, who died Thursday in his native Long Beach. He was 44.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP James Paxton (4-0, 3.06 ERA) and Padres RHP Matt Waldron are scheduled to start Saturday night.