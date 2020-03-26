Dodgers Are Helping Fans Pass the Time With ‘All-Time Favorite Bracket’

The Los Angeles Dodgers are helping us all pass the time while we stay at home by combining two of our favorite things in March: Opening Day and March Madness.

The Dodgers tweeted out a NCAA tournament style bracket with a list of 64 of the top players in franchise history and asked fans to fill out the bracket and chose who their favorite player is.

"Dodger Bracketology: Who's your favorite Dodger?" the team called it.

The bracket includes players from the 1940 Brooklyn Dodgers all the way up to the current team in 2020. Among the fan favorites are legends like Don Drysdale, Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese, and Duke Snider.

If you're a child of the 80's, and remember the last time the Dodgers won the World Series, then other legends like Orel Hershiser, Mike Scioscia, Fernando Valenzuela, and Kirk Gibson might get your vote.

For the Generation Z crowd out there, Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner, or Cody Bellinger might be your favorite player. Either way, this is a fun way for Dodger fans to pass the time while in self-isolation.

If you want to fill out a bracket of your own, simply print out the image below, and reply back to the Dodgers original tweet. They just might share your bracket with their over 2.1 million followers.

