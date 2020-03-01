Dodgers’ Blake Treinen Faces Hitters for the First Time, Still a Week Away From Game Action

On February 9, just three days before pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to spring training, the Dodgers biggest offseason acquisition was relief pitcher Blake Treinen.

Treinen was an All-Star closer with the Oakland Athletics in 2018, but fell off the following season, posting a career-worst 4.91 ERA and 1.619 WHIP with nine homers allowed.

Oakland decided to non-tender their former closer in December, and the Dodgers signed him less than two weeks later as a free agent.

The reigning NL West division champions are hoping that Treinen can have a bounce-back season following a few mechanical adjustments.

"Last year, talking to him, our guys seeing some things were out of whack with his mechanics, which led to the inconsistencies," said Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts. "This year, we kind of dialed those back in."

Thus far, the team has played it safe with Treinen. He threw a couple bullpen sessions early in spring training, but did not face hitters for the first two and a half weeks of camp.

On Saturday, checked that first box as he faced hitters for the first time during a live batting practice session in front of fans at Camelback Ranch.

Treinen faced three different hitters, and five total batters during the session. He allowed one home run and recorded one strikeout. After the session, he said he came out of it feeling okay, but didn't think his slider was particularly good.

Blake Treinen faces live hitters for first time.

"The stuff is electric," said Roberts. "The sinker plays, the slider, and he can run the four-seamer at 97MPH to change eye level too. Right now, he's 100 percent healthy and feeling really good."

Treinen is expected to take a few days off before throwing another live bullpen session later this week. Roberts said that he doesn't expect to see Treinen take the mound during a Cactus League game for at least another week or two.