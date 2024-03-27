Dodgers catcher Will Smith signs 10-year, $140 million extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers have deep pockets and they got even deeper on Wednesday.

Catcher Will Smith agreed to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension that keeps him in Los Angeles through the 2033 season.

"We are incredibly excited to formally announce a longtime contact extension with Will Smith," said Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman on Wednesday. "It has been something that has been at the top of our to-do list to try and figure out how to keep Will in the Dodgers family for as far as we could see out."

The 28-year-old backstop was named to his first All-Star Game in 2023, and finished his best season in the big leagues with a batting average of .261 with 19 homers and 17 RBI in 126 games.

Among catchers across the Maor Leagues, Smith finished fourth in batting average, third in runs scored (80), fifth in home runs (19), fourth in RBI (76), and third in slugging percentage (.458).

The Louisville native was drafted by the Dodgers in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2016 First Year Player Draft.

"I love being a Dodger," said Smith in a press conference at the stadium on Wednesday. "I've loved being here since I got drafted in 2016. I don't think I would be the player I am without being here. To be able to probably finish my career as a Dodger means a lot."

He made his MLB debut on May 28, 2019 and since that time has amassed 91 career homers with 308 RBI in 486 total games. Since his debut he leads the Major leagues in OPS, is second in RBI, runs scored, and home runs. He is also third amongst his counter parts in extra-base hits (182) and total bases (807).

As part of the agreement, Smith received a $30 million signing bonus including $50 million in deferred money.

"There's no better organization that's committed to winning a World Series than the Dodgers," said Smith. "That's the most important thing to me when it comes to baseball. I'm looking forward to the next 10 years."

The deal brings the Dodgers total committed money this offseason to over $1.4 billion. That includes agreements with two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani ($700 million), Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million), starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow ($136 million), outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ($23.5 million), Smith, and more.