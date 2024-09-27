Dodgers defeat rival Padres 7-2 to clinch 11th NL West division title in 12 years

The Dodgers dominance atop the National League West division continues.

Will Smith hit the game-tying home run, Shohei Ohtani singled in the go-ahead run, and Mookie Betts delivered a two-run single as the Los Angeles Dodgers scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to come from behind to beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

The victory clinched the 2024 National League West division title for the Dodgers, their 11th title in the last 12 years, and 23rd division crown overall.

After losing five straight to San Diego entering the series this season, the Dodgers took the final two games of the series to win the division crown.

The Dodgers couldn't muster much offense off Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove through six scoreless innings.

However, San Diego sent Musgrove back out to the mound for the bottom of the seventh and that's when the Dodgers finally got to him.

Max Muncy led off the inning with a walk, and Smith followed with a home run to straightaway center that tied the game at 2-2.

Musgrove is 0-7 in his career against the Dodgers and will have to wait until next season to end that drought.

Kiké Hernandez hit a pinch-hit single and Andy pages reached on a catcher's interference call, setting the stage for more Shohei heroics.

Ohtani scored the go-ahead run on a single to right field that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

The @Dodgers are on top thanks to who else?



Betts broke the game open with a two-run single that gave the Dodgers a five-run inning and allowed the postgame champagne celebrations to continue as scheduled.

Mookie plates 2️⃣ more!



Andy Pages belted a two-run home run for some extra insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Walker Buehler pitched brilliantly, allowing just one run with five hits in five innings. Despite a rocky season, following his second Tommy John procedure, Buehler will be needed in the postseason for the Dodgers and appears to be hitting his stride at the right time.

One cause of concern for the Dodgers, was first baseman Freddie Freeman left the game with a right ankle injury trying to hustle down the first-base line in the seventh inning.

With the NL West division now sealed, and a first-round bye guaranteed. The Dodgers will look to sew up the best record in the NL and the number one overall seed as they head to Colorado for the final series of the regular season.