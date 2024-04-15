Dodgers drop 4 of 5 after 6-4 loss to Nationals on Jackie Robinson Day

Luis García Jr. hit a three-run homer, his first of the season, CJ Abrams also went deep and the Washington Nationals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Monday night.

García went opposite field with two outs in the fifth inning against Tyler Glasnow (3-1), who issued a two-out walk to Joey Gallo one batter before.

The Dodgers celebrated the 77th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier during an afternoon ceremony involving both teams at his statue in Centerfield Plaza. Every player around the majors wore Robinson's retired No. 42 and fittingly, the Dodger Stadium attendance was 42,677.

Washington starter Mitchell Parker (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings during his major league debut. The left-hander struck out four and walked none after getting called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Rochester.

Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani scored twice. He singled and scored on Will Smith’s sacrifice fly in the first. Ohtani reached on interference by catcher Riley Adams in the sixth, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch by reliever Matt Barnes and scored on Smith's RBI groundout.

Ohtani represented the potential tying run at the plate in the seventh. Pinch-hitter James Outman singled and Mookie Betts had a two-out single before Ohtani flied out to center field to end the threat.

Glasnow gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings, struck out five and walked two. The right-hander's wild pitch led to Washington's first run in the first. Abrams doubled leading off and scored when a pitch to Gallo bounced off the plate at a crazy angle.

The Dodgers led 2-1 on Chris Taylor's sacrifice fly in the second. It was Taylor's first RBI of the season after he came in 1 for 32 with 17 strikeouts.

Abrams' homer tied it 2-all and Gallo's RBI double gave the Nationals the lead for good in the third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Placed C Keibert Ruiz on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, with the flu.